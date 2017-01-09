facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP
Jobs icon Jobs
Property icon Property
Motoring icon Motoring
BiSi icon BiSi
Family Notices icon Family Notices
Local Businesses icon Local Businesses
Pride of Guernsey icon Pride of Guernsey
Digital Editions icon Digital Editions
▶︎More from GP icon ▶︎More from GP

Business

more stories

Sure CEO dies

eddiesaints

EDDIE SAINTS, who has been chief executive officer of Sure since 2008, has died suddenly.

Sport

more stories

Guernsey Ladies 26, Ashford 0

Chelsie

STRANGE as it might seem given the scoreline, this was a below par effort by Chris Griffiths’ side. He thought so anyway.

GP Live

1 unseen new items
LIVE
This stream will update automatically.
Tap to see all updates in full screen.
Close fullscreen

Bailiwick

more stories

Most Commented

  1. Same-sex marriages could start in summer
  2. Nervy Green Lions fluff New Year lines
  3. ‘Dangerous junction needs to have filter’
  4. Vinery site ‘is the wrong place for light industry’
  5. German Occupation Museum owner in plea for States help
  6. ‘I thought it right to explain 11-plus vote’
  7. ‘States has to deliver on easier access to information’

Weather

Last updated less than 2 hours ago

High

n/a°

Low

Get detailed report
Tuesday
High
11°c
Wind
F5 WNW
Wednesday
High
11°c
Wind
F5 NW
Thursday
High
9°c
Wind
F4 NW
Friday
High
6°c
Wind
F5 NNW
Saturday
High
6°c
Wind
F6 NNW

Making a complaint

Classifieds

Buy it and sell it with the Press...

Island Images

« »

UK News

more stories

UK Sport

more stories