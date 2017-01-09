No rush for free pre-school places
PRE-SCHOOLS and nurseries have seen very little uptake of 15 hours’ free entitlement since a new funding scheme began last week.
A POPULAR flower shop closed its doors for the last time on Saturday
THE new owner of Ronez is planning to base its head office in Guernsey or Jersey.
EDDIE SAINTS, who has been chief executive officer of Sure since 2008, has died suddenly.
TONY VANCE hailed his side’s ‘near-perfect away performance’ as Guernsey FC came home with a 0-0 draw from Horsham on Saturday.
STRANGE as it might seem given the scoreline, this was a below par effort by Chris Griffiths’ side. He thought so anyway.
THE Christmas break certainly did not interrupt the momentum Guernsey Raiders had built in December.
SARK must defend its way of life with vigour, incoming conseiller and former Chief Pleas president Reg Guille has said.
SO FAR, winter has been a kind one for Herm.
THERE is nothing quite as unique as a Herm School nativity, with this year’s concert no different.
An MP has urged Jeremy Hunt to make more funding available to the NHS after a man died following a two-hour 40-minute wait for an ambulance.
A young mother saved her baby from choking using skills she learned from watching a celebrity TV doctor just days earlier.
A surgeon claims he has been made "a scapegoat" for "long-standing shortcomings" at a hospital's child heart unit, a medical tribunal has heard.
Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln will both have home advantage in the FA Cup fourth round provided they win their third-round replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the world's best player at the inaugural FIFA 'The Best' Awards in Zurich.
The Rugby Football League will assess four official bids to create a new professional rugby league club in Bradford.
