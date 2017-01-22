‘Island should separate from UK more to protect rights’
JERSEY, Guernsey and the Isle of Man should consider more independence from the UK to ensure that their citizens’ rights are secured post-Brexit, an international human rights lawyer has said.
CONSOLIDATION of financial services companies is inevitable to withstand the rising costs of regulation, according to the local boss of the newly-merged Kleinwort Benson and SG Hambros in the islands.
LAW FIRM Mourant Ozannes is moving offices in St Peter Port to the Royal Chambers development on St Julian’s Avenue.
THE Guernseyman who was at Boris Johnson’s side during the Brexit referendum is the keynote speaker for tomorrow’s Chamber of Commerce dinner at the St Pierre Park Hotel.
JODY BISSON believes he is at the right time of his career to pass on his ‘footballing knowledge and expertise’, after being named as Vale Rec’s new Priaulx League coach.
PLAYERS being better organised could go a long way to alleviating GFC’s midweek away day availability issues, says former captain Sam Cochrane.
RAIDERS are not ruling out a top-four finish as they look to maintain their momentum against Dorking tomorrow.
Jory Bisson's first game as Vale Rec coach ends in defeat as North win 2-1 at the Corbet Field in Stranger Cup group stage match— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 21, 2017
Guernsey FC are beaten again as Whyteleafe leave Footes Lane with a 2-1 Ryman South victory - one win in 11 games now for Green Lions— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 21, 2017
End of the Stranger Cup road for Bels who waste some excellent late chances and lose 3-1 to Island U18s at Track— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 21, 2017
Seb Smeed's second of the game gives U18s a 2-1 lead in Stranger Cup group qualifier at Track— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 21, 2017
HOCKEY Cubs win top-of-table clash 5-3 against Indies in the Women's League at Footes Lane. Another hat-trick for Debbie Allen for Cubs— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 21, 2017
Bels and Island U8s locked at 1-1 at half time in Stranger Cup group tie at Track. Smeed for U18s Todd Ogier for Bels— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 21, 2017
HOCKEY Colombians beat Elizabeth College 5-1 in Men's Division One— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 21, 2017
New coach Jody Bisson takes reins in Vale Rec dugout for first time this weekendhttps://t.co/yrJ6PxIOIV pic.twitter.com/Apf1qVj3ou— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 20, 2017
‘Join forces, show Whitehall how to work outside the EU’. https://t.co/6D3HOlmgfQ pic.twitter.com/eOySiADFxt— Guernsey Press (@GuernseyPress) January 20, 2017
Cochrane: Planning ahead could alleviate away day problems. https://t.co/xsoRp4z5pQ pic.twitter.com/FliPXYprWS— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 20, 2017
Meet Alderney’s newest resident, Harper Samantha Capazario.
SARK volunteers took to the island’s most popular beach on Saturday to do a beach clean.
A MOP, two McDonalds balloons and a Second World War anti-tank stake were among the items picked up at a volunteer beach clean in Alderney.
Theresa May will be the first foreign leader to visit Donald Trump when she travels to the United States next week, the White House has confirmed.
Donald Trump has distanced himself from his repeated criticisms of US intelligence services - claiming the feud was a media fabrication.
Ministers have been accused of covering up a failed test of the Trident nuclear deterrent weeks before a crucial Commons vote on the future of the submarine-launched missile system.
Johanna Konta's new coach is convinced she can win a grand slam and is happy to shout to make her believe it.
Joe Perry produced a spirited comeback to beat Barry Hawkins 6-5 and reach the final of the Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace.
Adam Hadwin became only the eighth player to break 60 on the PGA Tour as a stunning 59 gave the Canadian a one-shot lead at the CareerBuilder Challenge in California.
