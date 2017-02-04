Health fined after blood waste dumped at depot
HEALTH & Social Care has been fined £10,000 after a serious breach of health and safety meant that clinical waste ended up at the Island Waste recycling depot.
THE man credited with developing the world-leading innovation of the protected cell company 20 years ago this week believes that there is plenty of life left in the concept.
BREXIT is becoming more complicated, a leading voice who supported the Leave campaign has said.
GUERNSEY’S perceived lack of connectivity with the UK and Europe does not appear to be putting off people interested in moving to the island, Locate Guernsey has said.
RYMAN SOUTH survival is looking more and more likely for Guernsey FC after they picked up another valuable point on the road last night.
WITH one unwanted away record out of the way, Guernsey FC will hope to rid themselves of another one at Sittingbourne tonight (7.45pm kick off).
THEY avoided their arch-rivals Jersey, but Guernsey still face a tricky task to qualify from the group stage in their NatWest Island Games gold medal defence this summer.
Making headlines on #HarryPotterBookNight! With a wave of a wand the Library was transformed into Hogwarts...@KidsBloomsbury @GuernseyPress pic.twitter.com/YWdmPsqorj— Guille-Allès Library (@GYlibrary) February 3, 2017
Guille-Alles hosts Harry Potter book night. https://t.co/hK57dmhDBE pic.twitter.com/Dgm15g0lUL— Guernsey Press (@GuernseyPress) February 3, 2017
Bookweek in the @GuernseyPress Our authors @JJELSON35 @SirStinkySocks and @CarolineLawrenc are packing their bags as I type. Fun times ahead pic.twitter.com/npqyKqe1bf— SLS Guernsey (@slsguernsey) February 3, 2017
Three children’s authors to visit for library service Book Week. https://t.co/KDSdGIwDXq pic.twitter.com/SdeF8KvxPv— Guernsey Press (@GuernseyPress) February 3, 2017
Some debris along Havelet Bay as it reaches high tide. Water also coming over the wall along La Vallette.— Guernsey Press (@GuernseyPress) February 3, 2017
Plenty of life in protected cell companies after 20 years. https://t.co/HIIeLpWfYm pic.twitter.com/thSSDCynjV— GPress Business (@GPressBusiness) February 3, 2017
Waves coming over the breakwater before high tide. Storm force winds expected today, conditions due to get worse this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/7whim4iyZO— Guernsey Press (@GuernseyPress) February 3, 2017
Atlantic rowers battle worst weather on final stretch. https://t.co/4dMaLCDp9x pic.twitter.com/4Dhxy1UG13— Guernsey Press (@GuernseyPress) February 3, 2017
ALDERNEY’S Island Medical Centre will soon say goodbye to its husband and wife team after Dr Johan Aspelund was offered ‘a dream job’ at a new emergency department in his native Sweden.
THE leader of Reform Jersey preached the benefits of party politics to Alderney residents.
A TOURISM campaign designed to market Alderney as a winter destination has whipped up a storm with the island’s Chamber of Commerce.
Scotland Yard is investigating claims security workers were paid by convicts to deliberately fit electronic ankle tags loosely.
An energy firm's plans to increase their duel fuel bill by nearly 10% could result in further hikes across the so-called Big Six, experts have said.
Two people have been arrested in London in connection with a suspected hacking in Washington DC.
Mauricio Pochettino believes the next month could define Tottenham's season and says they cannot allow injuries to disrupt their rhythm.
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri admits he could be sacked despite last season's stunning title success.
Manager Arsene Wenger wants everyone at Arsenal to just focus on beating Chelsea rather than worry about what he might decide to do in the summer.
