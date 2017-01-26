Chamber president wants to ‘shake things up a bit’
DEVELOPING a vision for Guernsey’s built environment and a wider discussion about the island’s connectivity are priorities for the two-year term of the president of the Chamber of Commerce.
CUSTOMERS reacted angrily yesterday to news that the St Peter’s branch of NatWest will close at the end of April.
THE weakening of the pound since the Brexit referendum vote should become a strength of the British economy in 2017, according to experts from the EY Item Club.
A CONFIDENT Andy Priaulx believes he could be tasting his first victory champagne of the year this weekend at the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona.
IT HAS not been an easy season to be the goalkeeper of Vale Rec’s under-14 team.
A SHORTER season and therefore fewer troublesome midweek away matches could be on the cards for Guernsey FC in two seasons’ time.
MAJOR improvements to Alderney’s healthcare system are being recommended after a review raised concerns about ‘unsatisfactory or risky professional practice’ and a distrust in care.
CHIEF PLEAS’ senior politician would have been very happy with the Sark Vineyards operation if it had been ‘of a smaller scale’.
HEALTH should urgently engage in a mediation process with Dr Rory Lyons, reviewers have said, as they strongly highly criticised how the GP has been treated.
Imperial Brands, the company behind Davidoff and Lambert and Butler cigarettes, has moved to stub out a potential shareholder rebellion by withdrawing plans for a bumper pay rise for chief executive Alison Cooper.
A man has pleaded guilty to killing a 17-year-old girl by failing to go to her aid and watching her drown after she fell into the sea off the Kent coast.
Suicides, assaults and self-harm in prisons have all reached new record levels, new figures reveal.
England freshened up their bowling attack for the first Twenty20 against India, picking recent arrivals Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills and recalling Adil Rashid after he was dropped for the last two one-day internationals.
Arsene Wenger will request a personal hearing following a Football Association misconduct charge - but is calling for clarity on the rules for when a manager is sent to the stands.
Serena Williams will have to beat her sister Venus to win an Open era record 23rd grand slam title after she overcame Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at the Australian Open.
