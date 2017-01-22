facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP
Jobs icon Jobs
Property icon Property
Motoring icon Motoring
BiSi icon BiSi
Family Notices icon Family Notices
Local Businesses icon Local Businesses
Pride of Guernsey icon Pride of Guernsey
Digital Editions icon Digital Editions
▶︎More from GP icon ▶︎More from GP

Business

more stories

Sport

more stories

GP Live

1 unseen new items
LIVE
This stream will update automatically.
Tap to see all updates in full screen.
Close fullscreen

Bailiwick

more stories

Most Commented

  1. Waste strategy cost up £2m. a year to £364 for average home
  2. Uber-style inter-island air service months away
  3. P&R considering innovation fund despite Jersey scheme failings
  4. Jersey deputy to talk on democracy
  5. Kerbside recycling cost projected to be £39.9m
  6. ‘Educate islanders about wildlife on our beaches’
  7. P&R investigate claims about deputy’s comments

Weather

Last updated less than 1 hours ago

High

Low

Get detailed report
Monday
High
6°c
Wind
F2 E
Tuesday
High
7°c
Wind
F3 SE
Wednesday
High
6°c
Wind
F4 SE
Thursday
High
7°c
Wind
F5 SSE
Friday
High
8°c
Wind
F5 S

Making a complaint

Classifieds

Buy it and sell it with the Press...

Island Images

« »

UK News

more stories

UK Sport

more stories