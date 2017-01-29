Former Vale teacher wins case against the States
A FORMER Vale Primary School teacher has been awarded more than £30,000 after she won a case against the States for sexual discrimination and constructive dismissal.
THE UK has a lot to learn from the Channel Islands’ experience of dealing with Europe while being outside the European Union, the director-general of the British Chambers of Commerce has said.
DEVELOPING a vision for Guernsey’s built environment and a wider discussion about the island’s connectivity are priorities for the two-year term of the president of the Chamber of Commerce.
CUSTOMERS reacted angrily yesterday to news that the St Peter’s branch of NatWest will close at the end of April.
HE IS relishing the chance to play at the ‘Ally Pally’, but Paul Hainsworth admits it will be difficult to make inroads at the World Championship of Ping Pong.
CARL HESTER has been crowned the 2016 Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year at tonight's Betway CI Sports Awards at the Hotel de France in Jersey.
A CONFIDENT Andy Priaulx believes he could be tasting his first victory champagne of the year this weekend at the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Cam Chalmers returns from Tenerife to chilly Scotland and defends his Scots Indoor 400 title with an indoor PB.— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 28, 2017
Marc McGrath scores two late goals and Wing Lai heads home as Captains thrash Sylvans 4-0 in Stranger Cup qualifier— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 28, 2017
Second half goals from Louis Graham, Tyler McKane and Blair Howitt brace give Rovers a 4-0 win over Vale Rec at Port Soif in Priaulx League— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 28, 2017
RUGBY Guernsey Raiders 28-12 Sutton & Epsom result. A bonus-point win for the home side— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 28, 2017
Goals from Robbie Legg, Dom Heaume and Ryan Zico Black win it for the Green Lions at High Road— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 28, 2017
After more than 13 months of trying, Guernsey FC have won away from home in Ryman South - beating Chipstead 3-1 this afternoon— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 28, 2017
Brent Marquand goal gives Captains 1-0 HT lead at Sylvans where Marc McGrath is making debut— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 28, 2017
It is goalless at half time at Port Soif between Rovers and Vale Rec in today's FNB Priaulx League encounter— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 28, 2017
RUGBY Guernsey Raiders21-5 Sutton & Epsom at halftime. Home tries from Steventon, Davison and Mercadal all converted by Thomas— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 28, 2017
RUGBY An inspired Medway Ladies beat Guernsey Ladies 27-13 at Footes Lane.— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) January 28, 2017
A TOURISM campaign designed to market Alderney as a winter destination has whipped up a storm with the island’s Chamber of Commerce.
MAJOR improvements to Alderney’s healthcare system are being recommended after a review raised concerns about ‘unsatisfactory or risky professional practice’ and a distrust in care.
CHIEF PLEAS’ senior politician would have been very happy with the Sark Vineyards operation if it had been ‘of a smaller scale’.
A simple breath test could soon be used to diagnose early cases of two deadly cancers.
Bill Nighy and The Archers have been honoured at the BBC Audio Drama Awards.
Two activists have been arrested while apparently trying to disarm warplanes bound for Saudi Arabia.
Arsene Wenger has joked Arsenal's detractors "would like to put me in jail" in response to suggestions his four-match touchline ban for pushing a fourth official was too lenient.
Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho's belief in manager Jurgen Klopp convinced him to sign a new five-year contract and he insists over the longer term the German will deliver trophies.
Tom Wood adopts a "live fast" approach to rugby's ever-increasing physicality despite knowing his body must endure the repercussions later in life.
