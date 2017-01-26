facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP
Jobs icon Jobs
Property icon Property
Motoring icon Motoring
BiSi icon BiSi
Family Notices icon Family Notices
Local Businesses icon Local Businesses
Pride of Guernsey icon Pride of Guernsey
Digital Editions icon Digital Editions
▶︎More from GP icon ▶︎More from GP

Business

more stories

Sport

more stories

GP Live

1 unseen new items
LIVE
This stream will update automatically.
Tap to see all updates in full screen.
Close fullscreen

Bailiwick

more stories

Most Commented

  1. Jersey deputy to talk on democracy
  2. Drug importer nearly died after swallowing cannabis
  3. Rohais Chinese Takeway scores zero for food hygiene
  4. Boats on St Peter’s land must be moved
  5. Sark Vineyards ‘never viable from the start’
  6. P&R investigate claims about deputy’s comments
  7. Waste strategy numbers add up – Environment president

Weather

Last updated less than 4 hours ago

High

Low

Get detailed report
Friday
High
9°c
Wind
F6 SSE
Saturday
High
9°c
Wind
F4 SW
Sunday
High
10°c
Wind
F6 SW
Monday
High
11°c
Wind
F4 SSW
Tuesday
High
11°c
Wind
F4 SSW

Making a complaint

Classifieds

Buy it and sell it with the Press...

Island Images

« »

UK News

more stories

UK Sport

more stories

England freshen up bowling attack for first T20 clash

Tymal Mills was back for England

England freshened up their bowling attack for the first Twenty20 against India, picking recent arrivals Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills and recalling Adil Rashid after he was dropped for the last two one-day internationals.