'One of Britain's worst paedophiles' lived in Guernsey, police confirm
A PROLIFIC paedophile who has admitted 45 sex offences against children in Britain and abroad spent a total of nine years in Guernsey, police have said.
GUERNSEY’S perceived lack of connectivity with the UK and Europe does not appear to be putting off people interested in moving to the island, Locate Guernsey has said.
A LEADING figure in the Guernsey captive insurance sector is listed in the first Hall of Fame recognising the most influential individuals in the global industry over the past 50 years.
BUSINESSES have been urged to learn more about impending law changes which will have significant ramifications for the way that they handle personal data.
RYMAN SOUTH survival is looking more and more likely for Guernsey FC after they picked up another valuable point on the road last night.
WITH one unwanted away record out of the way, Guernsey FC will hope to rid themselves of another one at Sittingbourne tonight (7.45pm kick off).
THEY avoided their arch-rivals Jersey, but Guernsey still face a tricky task to qualify from the group stage in their NatWest Island Games gold medal defence this summer.
A TOURISM campaign designed to market Alderney as a winter destination has whipped up a storm with the island’s Chamber of Commerce.
MAJOR improvements to Alderney’s healthcare system are being recommended after a review raised concerns about ‘unsatisfactory or risky professional practice’ and a distrust in care.
CHIEF PLEAS’ senior politician would have been very happy with the Sark Vineyards operation if it had been ‘of a smaller scale’.
