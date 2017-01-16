facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP
Jobs icon Jobs
Property icon Property
Motoring icon Motoring
BiSi icon BiSi
Family Notices icon Family Notices
Local Businesses icon Local Businesses
Pride of Guernsey icon Pride of Guernsey
Digital Editions icon Digital Editions
▶︎More from GP icon ▶︎More from GP

Business

more stories

Sport

more stories

North put the champagne on ice

Tippett

BARRING a dramatic loss of form, the FNB Priaulx League title is going to keep its chocolate-and-blue ribbons and stay at Northfield.

Guernsey Raiders 39, Shelford 30

Raiders logo for web

GUERNSEY RAIDERS moved into the top five in National Three London & South-East this afternoon with a bonus-point win at Footes Lane.

GP Live

1 unseen new items
LIVE
This stream will update automatically.
Tap to see all updates in full screen.
Close fullscreen

Bailiwick

more stories

Most Commented

  1. Deputy catches white van men using car park as yard
  2. Education expects to survive confidence vote
  3. North of island under water unless global warming slows
  4. Neil Inder is new Education member
  5. VIDEO Bus on the wrong side of the road 'alarming'
  6. Number of bus passengers reaches record high in 2016
  7. ‘Island will be hit if UK financial services weaken’

Weather

Last updated less than 1 hours ago

High

10°

Low

Get detailed report
Tuesday
High
6°c
Wind
F3 ESE
Wednesday
High
5°c
Wind
F3 ENE
Thursday
High
5°c
Wind
F4 E
Friday
High
5°c
Wind
F3 E
Saturday
High
6°c
Wind
F3 E

Making a complaint

Classifieds

Buy it and sell it with the Press...

Island Images

« »

UK News

more stories

UK Sport

more stories