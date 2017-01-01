Fire devastates men’s public toilets at Portelet
A FIRE has devastated the Portelet public toilets in what is being described as the worst case of vandalism in years.
A LOCAL cosmetic doctor has been recognised for his two decades as a pioneer and entrepreneur in the aesthetics industry.
‘PRINT ON DEMAND’ with industry-leading companies such as Moonpig and Funky Pigeon and others is proving to be a major source of new business for Guernsey Post.
THE financial services regulator plans to make greater efforts next year to dispel concerns within the industry about aggressive enforcement action.
TONY VANCE expressed his disappointment at ‘giving away’ three second-half goals as Guernsey FC suffered another away day defeat.
TONY VANCE admits that managing the ambitions of his travelling local players this Boxing Day will be vital, as his two Bristol City loanees are again named.
YOUNG Guernsey hockey players have gained invaluable experience after playing scoring against some of the UK’s top sides.
THERE is nothing quite as unique as a Herm School nativity, with this year’s concert no different.
RIDDLES around religious artefacts have baffled Biblical scholars for centuries.
THE Rev. Elizabeth Bellamy, Alderney’s Methodist minister, is extending her stay on the island for another three years.
New Year's Day revellers were evacuated from a pub before it was largely "gutted" by a fire.
British tourists have been warned to "remain vigilant" in Turkey where at least 39 New Year's Eve revellers were killed by a gunman believed to have been dressed as Santa Claus.
The head of the Charity Commission has warned that extremism is "the most potentially dangerous and deadly" problem faced by organisations after it emerged allegations of links between them and terrorist groups has almost trebled in three years.
Li verpool manager Jurgen Klopp is happy to keep hanging on to the coat-tails of Chelsea and hopes he can annoy the Premier League leaders a bit more before the end of the season.
Exeter head coach Rob Baxter did not hide his relief at pulling off a first Aviva Premiership win at Bath and immediately told his players to set their sights higher.
Bryan Cooper is set for another lengthy injury lay-off after suffering a fractured pelvis following a spill in the first race at Punchestown on Saturday.
