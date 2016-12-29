Special award for ‘best-kept secret’

A LOCAL cosmetic doctor has been recognised for his two decades as a pioneer and entrepreneur in the aesthetics industry.

Dr John Curran has been described in the sector as the ‘Channel Islands’ best-kept secret’.

He earned a special achievement award in recognition of his medical aesthetics achievements at the 2016 Aesthetics Awards in London.

‘It was an unexpected honour to be recognised by my colleagues.

'I was deeply touched and humbled, but feel this really reflects the collective efforts of all those who have taken the time to pass on their medical wisdom over the years,’ said the cosmetic dermatologist, who received the Schuco International Award for Special Achievement.