‘Tell us your property needs,’ says Economic Development

January 2, 2017

MORE than 500 local businesses outside the finance and retail sectors have been asked to tell the States their property needs.

The Committee for Economic Development, through its Business, Innovation and Skills service area, has published a survey to give it a clear understanding of local businesses’ needs for commercial premises, which, it said, ‘will enable us to act in the best interest of local businesses’.

The survey covers sectors including industrial, storage, distribution, manufacturing, construction, freight and logistics, and those providing services such as electrical, heating, and plumbing.

Issues it has featured in the survey include availability and affordability of sites, amenities on site, location, and what more the States could do to help.