Career banker will put the offshore perspective to IoD

LESSONS of success from the offshore islands could lead to more and better business for the islands and the UK.

Guernsey director Rick Denton has been appointed as the first international representative on the council of the Institute of Directors in London.

The creation of the role was intended to recognise the increasing importance of the offshore world to the IoD as 10% of its members now come from the business communities in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and other international locations.