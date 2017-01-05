Global demand prompts site expansion plans for nursery

A SURGE in demand across the world for new clematis varieties bred in Guernsey is leading to new investment at Guernsey Clematis Nursery.

The company has applied for planning permission to build a new office and propagation block on its Braye Vinery site at the northern end of Route Militaire, Vale.

General manager Paul Ingrouille said that the business was bouncing back after a difficult time a few years ago, when a number of jobs were lost from the Guernsey headquarters and working practices changed.

‘We had to make some very difficult decisions relating to downsizing, but after reorganising the business we have seen good growth in the last two years and high market interest going into 2017,’ he said.

‘We have to thank our staff for staying with us through the changes. They have been superb.’

The company describes the planning application as a ‘minor development’, but the move will bring breeding and office facilities onto the same site as its state-of-the-art glasshouses used for high volume production.

‘The completion of the new breeding facility will lay a good foundation to further growth,’ Mr Ingrouille said.