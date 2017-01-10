‘Island will be hit if UK financial services weaken’

GUERNSEY has never been in the EU so there is no comparison for us on an in/out scenario, according to PwC partner John Roche.

'I would look to the UK though to try to get some indication, as the UK is still such an influencer on driving business our way and into Guernsey.

'We rely on financial services as the driver of our economy and I believe that the UK will be weakened in financial services over time.'