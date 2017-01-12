Savills buys Montagu Evans to establish local presence

ONE of the biggest names in the UK property scene has bought into Guernsey.

Savills UK has bought Montagu Evans Channel Islands, giving it a first presence in the island to complement an office in Jersey.

All nine members of the Guernsey Montagu Evans team will move with the business to Savills and the Guernsey office will continue to focus on commercial property, while the Jersey operation concentrates on the residential market.

However both offices will increasingly expect to take their expertise into the other island too, with Savills moving into the residential market in Guernsey.