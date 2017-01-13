Guernsey is ‘leaving rivals behind’ with LSE listings

GUERNSEY is claiming to leave Jersey in the shade with a market-leading position for listings on the London Stock Exchange.

Guernsey Finance has described the island in a news release to trade media as ‘the global finance industry’s number one choice for non-UK entities listed on the LSE’.

Latest LSE data shows that there were 124 Guernsey-incorporated entities listed on the main market and Aim at the end of 2016, more than 40 ahead of Jersey as its nearest rival, which has 82.

‘These figures show that Guernsey remains the jurisdiction of choice for entities listing on the London Stock Exchange,’ said Guernsey Finance chief executive Dominic Wheatley, pictured.

‘Our expertise, owing to the fact that so many companies and securities on the exchange are already incorporated in the island, is why funds such as VinaCapital have moved their domicile to Guernsey recently.

‘They value the well-established infrastructure available in Guernsey and recognise the island as a leader in this area.

‘The fact that Guernsey has added more than double the number of entities of our nearest competitor also reaffirms the high regard in which Guernsey is held by professional advisers in the City of London and beyond.’