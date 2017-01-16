Legal fees pressure is good news for the funds sector

GUERNSEY’S funds sector stands to benefit from pressure on legal fees from fund managers and investors because of lower overheads and costs in the jurisdiction, according to Ogier group partner Craig Cordle.

Mr Cordle, (pictured), who joined the Guernsey investment funds team from a top city firm at the end of last year, said that because costs in Guernsey tended to be lower than those charged by London firms, the island could get a boost from a current price squeeze trend from managers and underlying investors.

Figures from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission show that the 12 months leading up to June 2016 saw a 12.3% increase in the net asset value of all funds under management and administration to £247.1bn – figures that Mr Cordle described as ‘very encouraging’.