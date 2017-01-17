Tech firms are already feeling impact of Brexit, says IT boss

BREXIT is already presenting a significant challenge for technology firms, according to one local company.

The tech sector is second only to banking as the most impacted, said Next Generation IT director Jason Connolly.

‘Google, Microsoft and IBM’s stocks have already been hit with losses of between 4% and 5%,’ he said.

‘The UK will be a harder place to run a successful technology company post-Brexit, becoming less attractive to international investment and less globally competitive.

‘UK tech firms rely on free movement of labour, as there aren’t enough UK graduates with maths, science and engineering skills to fill posts.

‘In addition, the UK will be isolated as international technology firms exclude it from European plans.

‘The relatively small marketplace will make technology products more expensive and potentially not available in the UK at all.’