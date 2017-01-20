‘Consolidation inevitable with the rising cost of regulation’

CONSOLIDATION of financial services companies is inevitable to withstand the rising costs of regulation, according to the local boss of the newly-merged Kleinwort Benson and SG Hambros in the islands.

Guernsey-based Mike Allen told the Jersey Evening Post that the critical mass achieved by bringing together the two wealth management operations was integral to the bank’s acquisition strategy.

‘That critical mass is very important, because the fixed costs of doing business have escalated year on year,’ he said.

‘You have to have a big revenue stream to cover that.’

The new business, formed from the sale of the British and offshore business of Kleinwort Benson to SG Hambros following a takeover of KB in Europe, will this year bring 280 staff together under one roof in each island.

The group plans to open a new HQ in Canary Wharf in 2019.