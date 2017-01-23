Second win for First Names Group at Citywealth awards

THERE were two Guernsey winners but Jersey again took home the biggest prize of the night from the home of cricket at this year’s Citywealth International Finance Centre Awards.

Jersey won the award for a fifth consecutive year, again knocking Guernsey into the silver slot, with Singapore taking bronze at the ceremony, held at Lord’s in London.

But Collas Crill was named Guernsey law firm of the year, with Appleby as runner-up, and First Names Group was trust company of the year for Guernsey, with Equiom runners-up.

Bob Moore, head of Butterfield Trust in Guernsey, was also recognised for his 20 years in the offshore sector in Guernsey with Butterfield and near 40-year career in finance, with the editor’s choice award.

The winners were voted by an international panel of respected practitioners from all sectors.

Citywealth said that Jersey had demonstrated proactive management of the jurisdiction in helping to end non-compliance over tax.

Geoff Cook, CEO, Jersey Finance, said: ‘To have been recognised through these awards for five consecutive years is no small achievement. Not only does this further reflect Jersey’s ability to adapt to a constantly changing and complex environment, but it also demonstrates the jurisdiction’s commitment to the highest global regulatory standards.’

Karen Jones, editor and CEO of Citywealth, added: ‘Winners have proven that they can give advice that is favourable to their clients but is also in step with global public thinking.’