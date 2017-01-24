PUBLISHED: January 24, 2017 10:30 am Sure restructures offshore arm but keeps HQ in island

SURE has announced an offshore group restructure and a new senior appointment in Guernsey following the death of chief executive Eddie Saints.

The company, part of the Bahrain-owned Batelco Group, is to merge its operations in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man with those in the South Atlantic and Diego Garcia, with its headquarters in Guernsey.

Mr Saints was to have run the expanded operation, but that role will now be taken, in an acting capacity, by Ian Kelly, CEO of Sure in the South Atlantic and Diego Garcia for the past three years.

He will move from Bahrain to Guernsey shortly.