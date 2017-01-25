Weaker pound ‘should be a strength for Britain’

THE weakening of the pound since the Brexit referendum vote should become a strength of the British economy in 2017, according to experts from the EY Item Club.

As the economic forecasters issued a winter prediction, suggesting a significant re-adjustment of the UK economy away from consumer spending and towards exports, senior economic adviser Martin Beck, pictured, spoke at two events in the island.

He said that the impact of sterling in increasing import costs would see inflation rise above 3% in 2017, which would have a knock-on impact on consumer spending as growth in disposable incomes was eroded.

‘The weak pound and a softer domestic market are likely to encourage higher levels of UK exports, as businesses seek income opportunities overseas, resulting in exports increasing by 3.3% this year and 5.2% in 2018.’

Mr Beck described the state of sterling, which has fallen in value by some 15% since the Brexit vote in June, as the ‘silver lining’ for the UK economy.

Often a fall in the value of sterling was associated with some other economic issue which meant that the UK had not seen any corresponding benefit in exports as a result.

But now companies earning overseas were already reporting higher profits because of the weakness of the pound.