PUBLISHED: January 26, 2017 10:30 am Chamber president wants to ‘shake things up a bit’

DEVELOPING a vision for Guernsey’s built environment and a wider discussion about the island’s connectivity are priorities for the two-year term of the president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Martyn Dorey said at the Chamber’s annual dinner that he had intended to ‘shake things up a little bit’ at Chamber after taking office last summer.

‘My vision is I really want to see two things,’ he said. ‘A vision for the built environment in Guernsey, and for the Chamber to be a clearing house for linking interesting ideas with funding.’

Mr Dorey said success for a community could be built around ‘bricks and mortar’.