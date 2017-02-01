Transport links ‘do not put people off moving to island’

GUERNSEY’S perceived lack of connectivity with the UK and Europe does not appear to be putting off people interested in moving to the island, Locate Guernsey has said.

Although transport links by sea and air are major concerns of the local business community, Richard Le Tocq, head of Locate Guernsey, said that those links had not been particularly seen as a negative when his team are selling the island.

‘There are two aspects to this, the actual experience of people on ferries or flying, and the perception piece that Guernsey is a difficult place to get to.

'There are actually some pretty decent connections here,’ Mr Le Tocq said.

‘Of course transport is inevitably a challenge for any island economy.

'We would always like more connections to places, but they have to be economically viable.’

He said his team were always promoting the positives of local transport links.