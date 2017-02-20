Widespread local success at UK Captive Services Awards

FIRMS linked to Guernsey’s insurance sector have continued a recent sparkling run of national and international recognition at the 2017 UK Captive Services Awards.

BDO, BWCI, Willis Towers Watson, and Guernsey business of the year Aon all collected trophies at the event, organised by Captive Review, which recognises service providers to the captive insurance industry which have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development.

BDO was named Accounting Specialist, recognising its bespoke accountancy services to the local insurance industry. Audit director Nathan Hodder and senior manager Nick Le Huray received the award.

‘It’s a real honour for our team at BDO to have received this endorsement for the services we provide to Guernsey’s insurance industry, and to have stood out so strongly among UK-wide service providers.

‘This result is down to our team of specialist professionals at BDO and to our valued clients who choose to appoint us,’ said Mr Hodder.

Managing director Richard Searle added: ‘This is a fantastic endorsement of our decision to tailor our professional expertise in audit, accounting, advisory and tax to the particular business models of those who work in this industry. This has encouraged existing clients to retain our services and new clients to come to BDO.’

BDO audits more than a third of all GFSC-regulated insurance businesses and 60% of insurance-linked securities structures locally.

BWCI was named the Actuarial Firm of the Year, for a record fifth consecutive year. The award is open to all actuarial firms serving the UK captive market, and this year the local firm was up against ‘substantial competition’ from two major UK-based consultancies.

‘Winning this award consistently over a period of five years recognises our sustained commitment to the provision of high quality good value actuarial services to captives,’ said partner Ian Morris.

‘Our success is a tribute to the consistent hard work of our specialist team in Guernsey. Our team have shown skill and enthusiasm to meet the technical requirements and deadlines set by our clients.’

Aon’s pace-setting White Rock Group, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, earned the Cell Company Initiative award, while the local offices of Aon and Willis Towers Watson’s were key contributors in their respective groups’ success in the Captive Manager of the Year and the Most Innovative Firm of the Year categories respectively.