Ombudsman receives some 25 complaints every week

ONE in six of all complaints received by the Channel Islands Financial Ombudsman Service during its first year merited further investigation.

Annual figures released by the office, which opened in November 2015, showed it received 1,375 complaints during its first year. It closed 1,133 and 231 were investigated in greater depth.

In the final quarter of the year, 223 complaints were opened, with 90 of those under further investigation.

More than three-quarters of the new case files relate to financial advice on investments and funds.

‘The last three months of 2016 were a busy period, particularly for new complaints about investments and issues of mis-selling,’ said principal ombudsman Douglas Melville.

Of 129 complaints that were closed over the last three months of the year, three-quarters could not be dealt with because they were outside of the ombudsman’s mandate, 11% were successfully resolved through mediation and 5% were determined by the ombudsman. In addition, 5% were withdrawn by the complainant after approaching the service and 2% were resolved by the financial services adviser.

Of the 14 case files closed by mediation, nine were in favour of the complainant and seven received compensation higher than the financial services provider’s original offer. Of the seven case files decided by the ombudsman, one was in favour of the complainant and six were in favour of the financial services provider.

Two-thirds of complaints came from the islands, with 19% from the UK and 14% from further afield.

The service has its office in Jersey, but also covers Guernsey, Sark and Alderney.