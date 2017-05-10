‘Trump’s economic plan keeping US strong’

DONALD TRUMP is sticking to his pre-election pledges to cut regulation and taxes and that is helping to keep the US economy strong, according to a US-based investment strategist.

Tony Dwyer, chief US strategist at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, spoke at an event on ‘100 Days of President Trump’ in Guernsey, noting that the president had ‘wasted little time in making his mark on the White House’.

To date the Trump presidency appears to have had a positive influence on markets.

‘Everybody likes to personalise President Trump and his policies, but economically the US is doing well, credit generation is still good, and the fundamentals haven’t changed,’ Mr Dwyer said.