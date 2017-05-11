Directors offered legal tips on how to protect their businesses

THE need for a thorough approach to processes and procedures was one of the lessons for directors from legal experts at Collas Crill’s latest directors’ duties conference.

Law firm partners Wayne Atkinson and Gareth Bell were joined by leading barrister Philip Marshall QC from Serle Court and insurance and professional negligence specialist Greig Anderson of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP to discuss what directors need to know and do in the modern regulatory era.

Mr Anderson offered an insight into directors’ and officers’ liability insurance, its scope of coverage and why a holistic approach to risk management should be adopted.

He highlighted the importance of fully reviewing insurance documentation, understanding its application and regularly revisiting it to ensure that the correct coverage for both director and company was in place in the event of a claim.

Mr Marshall, a senior silk from Serle Court, focused on the recent developments in litigation concerning non-executive directors.

Considering the basic fiduciary obligations, the common law duty of care and shareholders’ and creditors’ interests, he looked at recent cases and explored whether the court thought that the director had taken these into account when issues arose and whether they were perceived to have acted in the best interests of the company.

Mr Bell and Mr Atkinson also looked at recent case law and hypothetical scenarios.