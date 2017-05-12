Finance industry urged to be ambassadors for Guernsey

FINANCE industry professionals have been urged to take on an ambassadorial role to promote the island’s high standards of tax transparency.

Policy & Resources president Gavin St Pier told a tax seminar organised by accountants Deloitte that industry should be prepared to tell the island’s story ‘with confidence and authenticity’ and that all professionals in the sector were ‘ambassadors’ for the island.

Deputy St Pier said that the international obligations on the local tax office were disproportionate given the size of the community, but had to be addressed to maintain the island’s international status and reputation.

In an ever-changing global tax landscape, Guernsey had sought to adopt the position of ‘islands of calm’, he said.

‘At a technical level, the tax office is being tossed around with the rest of the world.

'At political level, we are in the fortunate position where we can present a stable platform in an economy where everyone else seems to be losing their heads.

'The strategy for us has been to present that calm exterior and consistent message.’

Deputy St Pier said it was good for the islands to have been able to engage at a technical level on international tax issues such as base erosion and profit shifting.