Guernsey ‘a safe harbour amid US uncertainty’

UNCERTAINTY following Donald Trump’s election and unsettling events in the wider world are causing an upsurge in interest in local wealth planning from US residents.

Guernsey is looking to take advantage, with Guernsey Finance joining representatives from Trust Corporation International at a major estate planning conference in New York.

Kate Clouston, director of international business development at the promotional agency, joined Trust Corporation International directors Michael Betley and Andrea Daley Taylor at the event. Mr Betley was a conference speaker on the practical issues on moving trusts.

He said that the reaction from Americans to the Trump presidency was having more of an impact than the political agenda.

‘In an unsettled world more and more people are interested in wealth planning and asset preservation. There is no lack of appetite for protecting what they’ve got,’ he said.

‘Very wealthy families are looking for a secure base to house their assets and invest but at the same time are concerned about privacy. They want their wealth to be secure in a legal jurisdiction they can rely on.

‘Conversely, if the failure to fulfil manifesto promises leads to civil strife then, given the rhetoric around closing the borders, people may want their wealth housed outside the jurisdiction.’

Mr Betley said he was positive about the opportunities for Guernsey to secure more business in the US and Ms Clouston has said that she regards the US as one of the best overseas targets for local firms.

She said that the island was viewed by many as a ‘safe harbour’ in times of volatility for internationally-mobile families concerned with long-term asset protection.