New jurisdictions for Equiom with Virtus Trust purchase

EQUIOM has bought local trust company Virtus Trust Group in a move which gives the Isle of Man-headquartered group access to three new jurisdictions.

Virtus, founded in 2005, offers private wealth management, trust and corporate services to a diverse international client base and has a presence in the Cayman Islands, New Zealand, the UK and the USA, where it has a US public trustee licence in the state of South Dakota.

‘The market has been aware for some time that Virtus has felt the need for a larger strategic partner to expand our client offering in terms of services and geography,’ said said Virtus co-founder Roddy Balfour.

‘In that regard, Equiom is the perfect fit and in terms of client service continuity, our entire staff will be amalgamating with Equiom’s Guernsey operations.'

Equiom’s global CEO Sheila Dean, pictured, said the purchase was a ‘fantastic addition’ for the group.