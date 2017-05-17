Employees showed true meaning of co-operation following crash

THE actions of two employees of the Channel Islands Co-operative Society in dealing with a crash in the car park of its Grand Marche store in St Sampson’s were praised at the company’s annual recognition awards.

Each year, the society holds an awards night to celebrate the training achievements of its colleagues and recognise outstanding teams and individuals.

Irene Carson and Shaunie Gallienne were named the team winners of the co-operation award for the professional and calm manner in which they handled a five-car crash at the entrance to the store’s car park last August.

‘They went above and beyond the call of duty and were commended by the emergency services. Shaunie helped to direct cars in order to let customers in and out and Irene, who is a trained first-aider, looked after the customer and also liaised with the emergency services.

‘Each played their part and overall it was a great example of team co-operation in action even in the most challenging of situations,’ said Co-op chief executive officer Colin Macleod.

Other awards at the pan-island event also went to Guernsey stores and staff.

The individual co-operation award was won by Jane Robert, who works in Pharmacy Locale in Smith Street.

She was praised for the way she supports the team with duties which would not typically form part of her role.