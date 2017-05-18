Sure subscriber rise in first quarter of the year

SURE has continued to increase fixed line and broadband subscribers across the three Crown Dependencies, according to quarterly results from parent company Batelco.

Fixed line subscriptions rose 4% and broadband subscribers went up 8% in the first quarter of 2017. Mobile customers remained steady.

Batelco Group CEO Ihab Hinnawi highlighted Sure’s performance in the company’s latest report.

‘As the quarterly results show, the Batelco Group operates in some extremely competitive and challenging markets, so it’s particularly pleasing to know that Sure is contributing strongly to the group’s overall results,’ said Ian Kelly, Sure’s acting CEO.

‘The fact that we continue to add significant numbers of both broadband and fixed line subscribers shows how important it was to open up the island markets to competition.'