Blue Diamond reports record profits of £8.5m. for 2016

BLUE DIAMOND, the rapidly-growing garden centre group, has reported record profits of £8.5m. for 2016 – a 28% rise on the previous year.

The third-largest garden centre group in the UK, having just completed the purchase of its 20th outlet, boosted profits up from £6.6m. in 2015.

It said that even excluding the profit it made on the sale of its stake in Jersey agricultural merchant David Dumosch, profits were still up to £8.3m.

Turnover rose 10%, 8% on a like-for-like basis, excluding its two newest UK ventures.

Turnover activity was up 12% in its UK centres and 5% in its two Channel Island operations at Le Friquet and St Peter in Jersey.

The group said that quality and a commitment to gardening were key to its success across the country.

‘I believe that Blue Diamond’s consistent growth has come because we are successful in exploiting the opportunities of an increasingly broader non-gardening offer that the modern garden centre now conveys, while continuing to remain credible and authoritative in our core gardening offer,’ said managing director Alan Roper.