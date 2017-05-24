facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Quantitative easing cause of ‘financial repression’

QUANTITATIVE easing from central banks in the US, UK and Europe has adversely affected the global economy and grossly inflated asset prices, according to a leading hedge fund manager.

funds

Crispin Odey, who has a Guernsey office of Odey Asset Management, was the keynote speaker at Guernsey Finance’s annual London Funds Forum this year.

A renowned critic of easy money policies, he used the platform to argue the case that quantitative easing had caused ‘financial repression on a global scale’ and that near-0% interest rates were making economies ‘sloppy and weak’.

‘As a result we are in a world where no one believes they can hurt themselves. We have become very used to taking the drugs – the relief offered by quantitative-easing measures,’ Mr Odey told the 420-strong audience at the event.

Comments for: "Quantitative easing cause of ‘financial repression’"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.