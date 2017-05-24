Quantitative easing cause of ‘financial repression’

QUANTITATIVE easing from central banks in the US, UK and Europe has adversely affected the global economy and grossly inflated asset prices, according to a leading hedge fund manager.

Crispin Odey, who has a Guernsey office of Odey Asset Management, was the keynote speaker at Guernsey Finance’s annual London Funds Forum this year.

A renowned critic of easy money policies, he used the platform to argue the case that quantitative easing had caused ‘financial repression on a global scale’ and that near-0% interest rates were making economies ‘sloppy and weak’.

‘As a result we are in a world where no one believes they can hurt themselves. We have become very used to taking the drugs – the relief offered by quantitative-easing measures,’ Mr Odey told the 420-strong audience at the event.