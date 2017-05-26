Sure hails digital framework as a positive development

THE island’s incumbent telecoms operator has welcomed the States’ new digital sector framework as a positive development for the digital sector and the island’s economy as a whole.

‘Sure is fully supportive of the States of Guernsey’s digital vision and we have been working closely with the government, as part of the strategic working party, to assist in drafting the framework,’ said Justin Bellinger, chief digital officer at Sure.

He said that the proposals, which include ambitious plans to make Guernsey a centre of excellence for fintech and a ‘location of choice’ for digital businesses within the next 10 years, growing employment in the sector from 1,000 to 5,000 in a decade, would underpin the island’s world class digital connectivity.