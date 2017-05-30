IoD ‘keen to support States with major issues’

GUERNSEY directors are keen to support the States in dealing with some of the major issues facing the island which impact on business.

Following the Guernsey branch of the Institute of Directors’ 2017 mid-term breakfast event, chairwoman Linda Johnson said that it was more important than ever that the public and private sectors worked together to tackle the big issues, including promotion of the island, transport links and education.

The IoD plans to keep these matters in the spotlight in the run-up to its annual convention, planned for Thursday 28 September, and to promote public-private initiatives more strongly.

‘Some of these things are business-critical but our motivation is not just self-interest.

‘We want to offer support and advice to the deputies and civil servants facing these big challenges, drawing on specialists and experts from our 750-strong membership, for the greater good of the island and its future prosperity,’ Mrs Johnson said.