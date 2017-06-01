Co-op builds protection for an uncertain future

THE Channel Islands Co-op continues to build a strong business to safeguard against whatever the future might hold, according to its chief executive.

The society last month published annual results showing profits down more than £2m. at £597,000, but turnover up £4m. at £172m.

‘We’d spent a lot of time either expanding our real estate or diversifying into new areas like care and pharmacy,’ said chief executive Colin Macleod.

‘So last year was on the one hand a year to take a bit of a breather and make sure we were integrating the new businesses well.’

The future was one of investment and continual modernisation, he said.

‘I think by investing in the systems, the people and the talent we have in our business, by continuing to modernise our operation, we are building a strong business that should cope well with whatever challenges are thrown at it'.