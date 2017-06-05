‘Other countries in no rush to leave the EU’

RECOVERY in the European economy and positive pro-Europe election results should remove any prospects of further countries seeking to follow the UK and cut ties with the European Union.

Christian Gattiker-Ericsson, chief investment strategist and head of research at Julius Baer, said on a visit to Guernsey that Britain stood alone in fears of more departures from the EU, and indeed, in economic performance as the global economy entered recovery mode.

‘We are seeing broad-based global recovery across the board, much more than a flash in the pan,’ he said.

‘Markets like a clear outcome and have rallied and we are now entering cruising speed, and we expect earnings growth for the first time in two years.’

However the picture was less bright for the UK following what Mr Gattiker-Ericsson called the ‘post-Brexit adrenalin rush’.

‘We can attribute part of that to uncertainty, and as long as that continues it will be difficult to predict foreign capital flows.

'Growth looks subdued, and we’re also starting to see quite sticky inflation, which is often what you get in times of uncertainty. The picture is not the end of the world, but it is sluggish.’