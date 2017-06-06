Trust industry ‘will have to respond to globalisation’

THE trust and corporate services industry in the island will have to respond to threats on globalisation and privacy, according to a major piece of research by corporate services provider Vistra.

It said in the results of a survey of 600 practitioners from a range of financial sectors worldwide that the industry would have to deal with the impact of recent major geopolitical, geostrategic and economic shifts.

As a result, a feeling of consistency was giving way to uncertainty, said Jonathon Clifton, group managing director of Vistra’s company formation division.

‘Large-scale globalisation dates back to the late 19th century and has underpinned economic growth across the globe since this time. For globalisation to now be under threat inevitably unsettles the trust and corporate services industry, an industry that hinges on cross-border transactions and international supply chains, as well as free trade and investment,’ he said.

On privacy, Mr Clifton said that ‘a systematic erosion of privacy in pursuit of tax gains is evolving across jurisdictions globally, and those who have managed to maintain a higher degree of privacy often garner suspicion’.

However, he said, privacy was still considered to be a leading business driver.

The advance of technology to enable firms to cope with the ever-more complex regulatory environment is also expected to have an impact on privacy.