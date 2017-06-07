Bridge shop on watch retailer of year shortlist

A LOCAL jeweller has made it to a final shortlist of seven to be named watch retailer of the year at the UK Jewellery Awards 2017.

‘This is a really big accolade for us,’ said Martin Search, co-owner of Ray & Scott on the Bridge.

‘We’ve never been in the awards before, I’m absolutely amazed and excited.

'If we were actually to win, I think I’ll be shouting about it forever.’

Mr Search thanked his staff, wife Kate and co-owner Jeff Fox, for getting the shop to the final stages.

The winners will be announced at a dinner in London at the end of June.