Estera buys up Heritage Financial Services Group

GLOBAL corporate services provider Estera has agreed its second company purchase in Guernsey this year with a deal to buy Heritage Financial Services Group.

The move strengthens Estera’s funds offering, following the purchase of Guernsey-based independent fund administrator Morgan Sharpe, which was completed at the end of April.

Heritage, also an independent business, operating in Guernsey, the UK and Malta, offers fund administration, trust and corporate services.

It employs some 100 staff across the three jurisdictions.

All will keep their jobs as part of the deal and become part of the Estera team.

Heritage’s insurance business is not involved in the deal and will continue to operate as an independent entity.

‘This transaction marks a significant development for Heritage, our clients and employees. While we will continue to deliver the highest standard of professional and personalised service, our business, our people and our clients will all benefit from the global resources and growth ambition offered by Estera in respect of our fund and fiduciary service offering,’ said Mark Huntley, CEO of Heritage Financial Services Group.