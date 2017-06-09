‘Huge amount of effort’ in policy development

POLICY development has been a focus of the work of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, in the past year, its annual report highlights today.

The report, which will be debated by the States in the next few weeks, also reveals what the commission called a ‘modest’ operating surplus for the year of £632,000.

Director-general William Mason said that the commission ‘put a huge amount of effort’ into policy development during 2016, including the introduction of two new fund regimes – the manager-led product and the private investment fund, both of which have been well received in the sector – and a new set of rules for insurance-linked securities, while it continues to work on its long-running major project to review the island’s financial regulation laws.

The commission also moved to develop regulations on lending, credit and finance, and pensions regulation, which is due to go live within the next few weeks.

Mr Mason said these activities reflected a more collegiate approach in policy development between regulator, industry and government.