Offshore world ‘is the clear winner in the UK election’

OFFSHORE finance could be the big winner from the UK general election, according to a locally-based financier.

Geoff Miller, who is working to launch a new bank in Guernsey, said that something of a swing back to Labour in Thursday’s polling could be good news for the island.

‘Whisper it softly, but there is a clear winner from the UK Election, and that is the offshore world,’ said Mr Miller, in a blog post on LinkedIn.

‘In the aftermath of the Brexit vote a year ago there felt like there was a real risk that the UK would move towards a low tax position that could seriously jeopardise the competitive position of offshore jurisdictions.

‘Clearly that is now out of the question, given the swing towards the tax and spend message of the Labour party.

‘A minority government inevitably is a government that can achieve less than a party with a strong majority, and that is a positive for the offshore world that benefits from stability rather than radical policies.’

Mr Miller, who recently has been working in the Isle of Man in his bid to establish a local bank, said that further uncertainty for the UK, its economy, and exit negotiations with Europe, would accelerate momentum in the Crown Dependencies and other offshore centres to seek business from further afield rather than the UK.

‘This will increase the need for new banking solutions that can ensure that the offshore world can service business that the mainstream banks already struggle with,’ he added.