Strong island presence at euro aviation conference

MORE executive jets are likely to land on Guernsey’s aircraft registry, it was announced at Europe’s major aviation trade event.

A strong Guernsey delegation heard Deer Jet, one of the companies in the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group and parent company of Hongkong Jet, which has set up a Guernsey-based aircraft management company, is set to make further registrations on 2-Reg.

The group already has a Boeing 787 Dream Jet registered locally and based in Hong Kong.

The aircraft, the first privately-owned 787, available for charter at about $70,000 an hour, is currently on a global tour, making its first European stop off at Stansted Airport and moving on to the US.

‘The first 787 Dream Jet is a masterpiece,’ said Adam Tan, CEO of HNA Group.

‘After its warm reception and success around the globe, we are very pleased to add a second aircraft in our mission to operate the largest Dream Jet fleet in the world.’

The second 787 is expected to be delivered to Deer Jet during the first half of 2018 and is expected to register locally.

Guernsey had a significant presence at Ebace, the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition, with 2-Reg taking a significant stand, supported by wealth planners Concept Private and law firm Ogier.

Some 50 people were attracted to a gin tasting, using locally-made Wheadon’s Gin, held on the stand on the busiest day of the three-day conference in Geneva.

Concept Private director Marianne Domaille said that the Guernsey stand was well connected, with all three holders of a Guernsey air operator’s certificate present at the event.

‘We were hearing great things from our existing customers about why Guernsey is the place to be,’ she said.