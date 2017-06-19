Sandpiper’s Costcutter deal approved in Jersey

MAJOR Channel Islands retailer SandpiperCI has completed a drawn-out deal to buy most of the Costcutter food shops in Jersey.

The original proposal last year to buy 16 stores was rejected by Jersey’s competition authority.

But having dropped three shops from its plans, the deal has finally gone through.

SandpiperCI said it would create 35 new roles and the shops would undergo conversion and refurbishment costing more than £1m., which should be finished by the end of October.

It also promised there would be lower prices.

‘The acquisition of Costcutter’s stores should be well received by islanders. We’re intending to increase the choice and range of products and our greater buying power means we can lower prices considerably,’ said CEO Tony O’Neill.

‘We’re also looking forward to trading in parishes and locations we currently don’t operate in.'