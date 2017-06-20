Insurance Institute CEO keen to push for professionalism

IMPROVING professionalism in the insurance industry is a passion of the chief executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Sian Fisher was in Guernsey to meet members of the local industry.

She is no stranger to the island, having conducted business across the breadth of the sector with local firms and visited as a vice-president of the institute.

She took on the role of CEO in February 2016 with, she said, three primary aims – to make the institute relevant to those within the industry, to tackle the diversity issue and change the male bias in the industry, particularly in top positions, and to modernise the institute, which has more than 100 years of history behind it.

‘I’m all for heritage, and I’m very proud that we have a royal charter dating back more than 100 years, but you cannot live on that – you always have to keep up,’ she said.

A key part of Miss Fisher’s message to the local industry was to keep reputation high.

‘We have issues with public trust in insurance which puts off people from engaging with us, puts off governments from taking notice of us and puts off young people from coming into the profession. And we want to do something about this.’

Miss Fisher said there was an industry focus on areas that had gone wrong rather than those that had proved successful.