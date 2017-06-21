Record number of nominations for customer service awards

THE finalists for the Sure Customer Service Awards have been announced after judges reviewed a record number of nominations.

Organisers said that so many nominations were made on paper and online that they added a highly-commended name to the final shortlist in each category.

There are 12 categories in total, including a memorial award for former Sure chief executive Eddie Saints, who died earlier this year and was a keen supporter of the awards.

The awards, organised in association with the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce, aim to highlight and celebrate the contribution great customer service can make to a business’s success.

‘Great customer service is vital to the success of a business and Sure understands the importance of celebrating and rewarding high quality service,’ said Charlotte Dunsterville, chief customer officer at Sure.

The awards presentation will take place on Thursday 6 July in Market Square at 5pm.