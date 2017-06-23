Natwest changes local trading name

NATWEST in Guernsey has changed its trading name to comply with the long-awaited ring-fencing legislation being brought into the banking sector by the UK government.

NatWest, part of the RBS Group, will now be known as NatWest International across the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Gibraltar.

The bank said that there will be no change to services for the customer, but the name change will be seen over the next few months on the bank’s website, buildings and cash machines.

The ring-fencing legislation requires RBS International to separate essential banking services from investment banking services by January 2019.