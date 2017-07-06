Apprentice of the Year Rebekah has food and travel on her mind

A YOUNG CHEF with ambitions to travel with her trade has been named Apprentice of the Year at the College of Further Education.

Rebekah Williams, 19, has worked with the Sarnia Hotels Group since leaving St Sampson’s High School, initially at Les Rocquettes and now at Moore’s Hotel.

She said she had been inspired to pursue cookery as a career from starting food tech lessons in Year 7 at school, and following work experience placements, including one at Les Rocquettes, she sought to launch her career there, while also spending the past three years on day release at the college.

Miss Williams said her career at Sarnia Hotels had been wide-ranging.

Currently she is working on cold food preparation for the Library Bar at Moore’s, but has experienced most of the opportunities for chefs in hotels today over her career.

‘The two hotels have different styles and ways of cooking. You can do the same thing in completely different ways, so it’s been good to experience that.’

Miss Williams, one of only two local women pursuing an NVQ in catering and hospitality in her year, has also enjoyed success in local and national competitions, including Channel Islands Chef of the Year, the ‘Chefs’ Muratti’, and UK Young Seafood Chef of the Year, in which she reached the national final.

One day she hopes to take her qualification with her and travel.