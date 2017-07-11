Jeweller ‘so proud’ to be Watch Retailer of Year

GUERNSEY jeweller Ray & Scott has been named Watch Retailer of the Year at the UK Jewellery Awards.

‘This kind of thing has never happened to me – it’s just incredible,’ said managing director Martin Search.

‘I am so proud, not only for us, but for Guernsey.’

The UK Jewellery Awards, which celebrated 25 years this year, are the most admired and relevant awards in the jewellery and retail industry, and this was the first time that Ray & Scott had been involved in the judging.

Its premises on the Bridge was mystery shopped by the judging panel and scored highly on the way it marketed, presented and sold a collection of watches from a number of leading brands.

‘The event was nothing short of phenomenal and it is a fantastic accolade to win Watch Retailer of the Year,’ said Mr Search.

‘My team and I are extremely grateful to our loyal customers, friends, colleagues and, more importantly, the industry.’