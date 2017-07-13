40th birthday for Saffery Champness

ONE of the biggest financial services firms in Guernsey is celebrating 40 years in business in the islands.

Saffery Champness launched from the acorn of just one partner, Clive Nicholson, who moved from the UK to the island to establish an offshore office for the firm in response to client demand.

Now employing more than 120 people, and as one of the largest independent firms in the island, it will mark the anniversary by planting 40 trees in Delancey Park, near to its offices at La Tonnelle House along Les Banques.

The firm specialises in providing private client fiduciary services to an international base of wealthy individuals and families, alongside fund administration, audit and tax services. It has a director-led approach and a commitment to maintaining longstanding client relationships.