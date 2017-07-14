Women’s Development Forum is taking a break to reshape

THE Women’s Development Forum is taking a six-month break and will use that time to reinvent itself for a comeback in 2018.

It is also refreshing its board of directors, with three directors standing down, including chairwoman Carol Goodwin.

Founder Michelle Johansen has spent eight years on the WDF project, including successfully introducing it in Jersey, and organising some 120 meetings across the islands, attracting more than 7,000 people.

She said that she had been inspired to take a break with the WDF by the decision to mothball the Sark Folk Festival for 2018.

‘I think most would agree that we’ve done a good job to date in promoting our mission of inspiring female potential and creating a female business community, but eight years is a long time and many of our audience have grown up with us.

‘We’ve decided to take a break to allow us to go back to basics to examine how we might best support both the current, and importantly, the next generation of women coming through the system,’ she said.

‘The successes WDF have achieved would not have been possible without our many sponsors, the inspirational speakers, the steering committees in both islands, our dedicated administrator Kirstie Trudgeon, and above all the very many loyal members and regular attendees – our thanks go out to all who have been involved with this project over the years.’

Anyone interested in getting involved with reshaping WDF are asked to contact michelle@wdforum.org.