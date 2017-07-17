Jeweller Catherine Best to open London shop

JEWELLERY designer Catherine Best has already taken her brand into Jersey and to some UK celebrities – and now she is taking the next step of a full-time presence in London’s Mayfair.

She said a long search for premises in the capital came to a hasty conclusion.

‘We have been looking in London for a while, secretly hoping to find the right premises for our jewellery,’ Ms Best said.

‘We were 99% down the road of sorting something out and then it all fell through on a Thursday a couple of months ago.

‘On that Saturday, through a chance meeting in another part of the world, someone phoned us and asked if we fancied taking their shop on. It was the perfect location, size and everything for the brand, and amazing timing.’

Catherine Best is already employing a manager in London, daughter Penny also stays in close contact with the business there, and it will look to take more staff on before the shop is due to open at the beginning of next month.