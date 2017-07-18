Isabelle Vets opens up new practice at L’Islet

A VETERINARY PRACTICE based in St Peter Port has cemented itself in the community at L’Islet following a major investment in new premises.

Isabelle Vets had a very small satellite practice in Rue des Tracheries to complement its headquarters in Route Isabelle, but it has taken a long lease and spent many thousands on redeveloping the former garage site next to Freedom surf shop near the junction with La Route du Picquerel.

The new practice includes a hydrotherapy pool and CT scanner, up-to-date facilities and bright and modern treatment rooms, said Isabelle Vets director David Jeffery.

‘We’ve been at L’Islet for two decades, but we did feel that the north end of the island was not properly served by a full level of vet care, so wanted to do more,’ he said.

‘We’ve been looking for the right place for some time.

‘We had also run out of room at our main practice for equipment and staff, so this made sense.’

Mr Jeffery, who runs the business with fellow directors Doreen Ford and Sarah-Jane Heathcote, has been involved with Isabelle Vets since 1983, overseeing its growth to 37 staff and nine vets – almost all of whom will work across both centres.