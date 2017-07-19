Honorary science degrees for Specsavers founders

SPECSAVERS founders Doug and Dame Mary Perkins have received honorary degrees from Glasgow Caledonian University.

The couple, who graduated from Cardiff University back in 1965, were awarded an honorary doctorate of science and joined students as they celebrated their graduation.

‘The university for the common good [Glasgow Caledonian’s motto] hits home with me.

'It’s all about helping others to be the best that they can be,’ Dame Mary said.

They met at university while studying optometry, and launched their first business in 1965, building up a chain of 23 outlets called Bebbington and Perkins.

They sold it to a company that was bought by Dollond and Aitchison, which eventually merged to form Boots Opticians.