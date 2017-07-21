Head of stock exchange’s regulatory arm steps down

THE managing director of the regulatory arm of The International Stock Exchange is to step down at the end of the year.

Diana Thompson, pictured, has been involved with the exchange through its various incarnations as the Channel Islands Stock Exchange and the Channel Islands Securities Exchange, having joined the business in 1998.

She had worked previously at the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

At TISE, she headed up its membership department and corporate legal affairs department before becoming CEO of the regulatory arm of the business, what was the Channel Islands Securities Exchange Authority, in 2013.

She intends to go into legal practice with her husband, David Thompson, who is also an advocate.