Success of ILS event shows island’s status

GUERNSEY advanced its credentials as a jurisdiction for insurance-linked securities with a well-attended event hosted by Guernsey Finance in Zurich.

Some 90 delegates from across the insurance, asset management and adviser communities attended the annual ILS Insight event. It was the fourth such event and third time it had been staged in Switzerland.

‘The continued success of our ILS Insight event shows how well thought of Guernsey is as an ILS centre,’ said Guernsey Finance chief executive Dominic Wheatley.

‘Our long track record in insurance, specifically our status as Europe’s leading captive insurance domicile, together with our expertise in collateralised reinsurance and the structuring of investment funds and listed vehicles, means that what we can offer is differentiated from many other jurisdictions.’

The island has become a leading destination for ILS structures in recent years, with the number of locally-domiciled insurance entities growing from 804 to 835 by the end of 2016, a substantial year-on-year increase largely attributable to growth in the ILS market.

Guernsey Finance will be following up its successful ILS Insight event by hosting the annual Guernsey Insurance Forum in London on Thursday 5 October.